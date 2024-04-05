Polsat Box adds new voice functionality to 4K boxes

Polish media group Polsat Plus’s pay TV service Polsat Box has expanded support for voice commands in its 4K decoders.

Using their voice, subscribers can now not both search for movies, series and programmes, and also control the device, scroll, record content or change channels.

Polsat said that the new functionality improves and simplifies the use of its set-top boxes.

Voice control is enabled by connecting the box to the Internet. Users can use voice for changing channels using the comands “next channel”, “previous channel”, “turn on Polsat”. The can search for programmes and turn on streaming services apps using commands such as “Przyjaciółki”, “turn on Polsat Box Go” and “turn on Disney+”.

Users can also use voice commands to record programmes, navigate the menue, adjust volume, switch on and off subtitles and scroll the guide with preview.

The enhanced functionality is available in the latest version of the pay TV outfit’s decoder software. The software update is automatic

Polsat Box 4K and Polsat Box 4K lite are Polsat’s latest generation of decoders, able to play channels in 4K quality both via satellite and via the internet. They provide access to Polsat Box Go and Disney+ services as well as non-linear functions enabling pause, rewind, play from the beginning and watch selected programmes up to seven days after their broadcast, as well as recording in the cloud.

4K decoders are available in satellite/cable, IPTV and streaming packages with a one-time fee starting from PLN1.