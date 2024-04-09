Vevo ties with KERV to introduce shoppable ads for CTV

Vevo has partnered with video analysis and performance platform KERV Interactive to introduce shoppable ad formats to its CTV portfolio.

Global music video network, Vevo, has partnered with KERV Interactive, specialising in AI-powered video analysis, performance and monetisation, to introduce shoppable ad formats to its CTV portfolio.

The partnership includes the Vevo TV app and its 20 linear FAST channels, spanning over 35 global distribution partners.

Advertisers on Vevo will have access to KERV’s ad suite that enhances TV engagement via second-screen experiences, which can be tailored to a brand’s specific campaign goals.

The partnership will enable advertisers to leverage KERV’s patented AI and IR (image-recognition) technology that identifies contextually relevant marketing moments. In addition, the tech company will provide access to first-party content metadata to drive user personalisation based on viewer interests, location, contextual triggers, among more, says Vevo.

“With shoppable ad experiences proliferating across the biggest screens in the living room, music videos serve as a connective bridge to influence – enabling brands to reach and engage with passionate audiences in new ways while prioritising the viewer experience,” said Rob Christensen, EVP, Global Sales at Vevo. “By transforming ad breaks into natively embedded, customisable experiences, our partnership with KERV is complementary to our CTV programming. As Vevo continues to expand monetisation efforts worldwide, we’re helping brands simplify the path to purchase and drive real-time, outcome-based connections between brands, consumers, culture and commerce.”

“We’re proud to be working with Vevo to provide AI-powered CTV solutions that will reimagine how advertisers engage with streaming audiences – all in a turnkey, streamlined way,” said Brad Quinn, Vice President, Publisher Partnerships at KERV. “As brands continue to seek out new technology to connect with their audiences in a more personalised manner, this partnership positions Vevo as an innovative leader – providing a lean-in experience for viewers and tangible outcomes for brands.”