Vevo ties with Publica by IAS to enhance CTV advertising

Global music video network Vevo has partnered with CTV ad server Publica by IAS to improve its advertisers’ targeting capabilities, enhance streamed contenting, and maximise CTV advertising revenue.

The company said the deal sees Vevo provide advertisers with enhanced buying techniques similar to those of linear TV. This includes competitive separation, frequency management and the ability to purchase the first slot within ad pods, like standard TV commercial breaks.

IAS technology products that Vevo has implemented include, Advanced Ad Serving to deliver advanced CTV ad breaks with the granular controls required by advertisers to target, and with the ability to optimise each slot by revenue per second within the pod. Advanced Ad Pod Decisioning to guarantee an advertiser first pod placement, and own a pod by brand category, helping with competitive separation and buy side frequency management. Lastly, Unified Auction enables Vevo to run a controlled, unified auction of all demand sources to extract the highest yielding ad per slot in each streaming ad pod. Vevo is also using the Publica ‘Live Logs’ feature to include real time transparency into each of the programmatic auctions within which the company’s inventory is cleared; this permits Vevo to optimise yield and data strategies in real time to ensure they do not lose demand to supply path optimisation.

Sean Galligan, CRO, Publica by IAS said its technology products provided to Vevo will help “grow their global advertising revenues, offer outcomes to their advertisers and empower them with the ad serving capabilities to improve their streamers’ viewing experiences on CTV.”

“As the Vevo catalogue continues to expand, we are excited to partner with Publica to ensure that we are providing a high quality and curated best- in-class viewing experience, while ensuring that our advertising partners can effectively reach our global audience of music lovers,” said Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, EVP, revenue, distribution & data operations, Vevo. “By providing advertisers with greater control and increased transparency, they can better optimize their CTV campaigns when reaching our engaged viewers.”