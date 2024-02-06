Vevo rolls out six FAST channels on Sling Freestream

Global leading music video network and channel provider, Vevo, is rolling out six free linear-programmed channels on Sling TV’s FAST platform, Sling Freestream, in the US.

Among the six music-skewed channels are Vevo Pop, Vevo Country, Vevo 70’s, Vevo 80’s, Vevo Latino, and Vevo Features.

Vevo’s roster of channels are curated by Vevo’s expert in-house team according to a specific genre, decade or theme. Within the channel, each programming block is thematic, airing music videos that align with the current season or holiday, day part or day of the week, cultural celebrations, artist milestones or commemorations, tours, festivals and premieres.

“Vevo continues to grow its FAST network, and this partnership with Sling Freestream supports our ubiquitous distribution strategy to ensure we can deliver music videos to fans on the streaming TV services they utilise,” said Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, EVP of global revenue, distribution & data Operations at Vevo. “Our programming team is on the pulse of consumer viewership trends and what’s viral to ensure the most relevant music videos are delivered. As a result, Vevo offers a diverse and engaging lineup of FAST channels for every kind of fan, while also expanding our national reach and creating more premium inventory for the advertising community.”

Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment as part of a joint venture in 2009, Vevo reaches more than 25bn views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, according to the company.

Vevo is also available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Freevee, Apple TV, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV, Cox, ViX, Plex, Hulu Live, and Vewd.