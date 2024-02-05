EBU launches first D2C streamer, Eurovision Sport

The European Broadcasting Union has today launched its first direct-to-consumer streaming service, Eurovision Sport.

The streamer is intended as a way to collaborate with its public broadcaster members to showcase a wide variety of sports free-to-view and will be available on desktop and mobile websites and via Android and iOS apps.

The EBU said the service would be available via connected TVs and some FAST channels later this year.

Described by the EBU as a watershed in live sports broadcasting, the service is designed to complement existing coverage by public service media, according to the organization.

Eurovision Sport will work alongside the EBU’s network of public service members to to provide end-to-end coverage of Olympic sports from athletics to gymnastics, skiing, swimming and others.

It will feature events including World and European Championships, multi-sport events and national championships and be the first sports streaming service to provide true gender equality across all its live sports content, the EBU claims.

Eurovision Sport will kick off by showing this month’s World Aquatics Championships in Doha (from February 2-18), the upcoming International Biathlon Union World Championships (February 7-18) in the Czech Republic and next month’s World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow (March 1-3).

The EBU has partnered with technology outfit Nagravision to develop and operate the platform.

The EBU currently manages the media rights for 14 sports on behalf of public service media, delivering over 43,000 hours a year through agreements with 28 international sports federations.

Noel Curran, the EBU’s Director General, said: “Eurovision Sport is a game-changer for sports fans across Europe and right around the world.

“We firmly believe that sport should be for all. Our public service media Members already bring many of the world’s leading sporting events to audiences free-to-air and this new digital platform will provide wrap-around coverage, so they never have to miss a moment of their favourite event.

“Currently only a third of sports fans have access to premium sports channels. Through its free streaming, we hope Eurovision Sport will democratise access to live sports coverage and help grow individual sports through visibility and engagement, encouraging greater participation and making sure we are all ‘united by sport’.”

Glen Killane, executive director for sport at the EBU, said: “With the support of public service media, we’ll be able to provide sports federations with an unrivalled shop window for their sports around the world.

“In this fragmented digital world, it is difficult and expensive for sports fans to find and access the sport they love and for Sports Federations to attract new audiences. This digital platform provides a solution to both of those problems. Together with our Members, the EBU will ensure that every second of our events are available to all for free in every country in Europe and around the world.

“Diversity and inclusion are also at the heart of this platform. The EBU and our Members have the most gender balanced range of sports rights in the market and women’s sports will be a key part of our ongoing strategy. Eurovision Sport will be a trustworthy and safe place for women athletes and fans.”