Telekom operators tap 24i to enhance streaming services

Deutsche Telekom-owned Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic have extended an agreement with video technology outfit 24i to feature augmented content libraries, including ‘synthetic channels’, and to streamline the user experience across their current streaming services T-MobileTV GO, Magio GO and Digi GO.

24i said that the operators turned to 24i to upgrade their video services because they can select pre-defined modules within the 24i Video Cloud solution and also receive custom development support from a local team.

Part of the upgrade includes the app development framework from 24i’s Backstage module that is designed to enable operators to launch new features and services quickly.

The three video services are aggregating leading third-party services like Voyo and Canal+, and discussions are underway to bring more international services through other partnerships already interoperable with 24i.

‘Synthetic channels’ refers to a concept of virtual channels similar to FAST channels, but with the option to create them without ads.

24i said the companies and and itself have collaborated on a new player look and feel with enhanced functionalities.

“From the beginning, 24i has been a key partner to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our subscribers. Because of their video delivery, user experience and local market expertise, the 24i team was instrumental in developing a super-aggregation platform that meets today’sconsumer expectations. We are already talking about the next round of exciting new capabilities,” said Marcel Satanek, TV and entertainment tribe lead at Slovak Telekom.

“Working closely with Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile has shown that 24i provides the right balance of pre-configured modules, flexible business model APIs and innovative development expertise with local knowledge for a great user experience. Our ongoing partnership showcases our commitment to deliver solutions that empower our customers to excel in today’s competitive streaming landscape,” said Donald McGarva, CEO of 24i and its parent company Aferian.