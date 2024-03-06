YFE’s RiC TV changes satellite frequency, launches in HD

German kids programmer Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) has renewed a partnership with Austria-based broadcast services outfit ORS Group to distribute the free-to-air family channel RiC TV.

The agreement means that the channel is now available on a new frequency, 11,302 MHz, on the Astra 19.2° East satellite, while it can be received on the previous frequency until the end of 2024 at the latest.

YFE said that the dual transmission ensures that the switch to 11.302 MHz will be smooth and pressure-free by 2025.

RiC TV will be available exclusively on the new frequency from 2025, which it says reflects an ongoing investment in improved and more stable transmission quality.

RiC TV is meanwhile now also available in a high-definition version, which will be made available to cable network partners via IP stream.

In a further change, RiC TV is also replacing a black screen, which featured radio plays as bedtime stories between 19:00 and 19:30, with series from the Your Family Entertainment library.

Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment said: “Our renewed partnership with the ORS Group and the switch to a new frequency are decisive steps towards offering RiC TV to an even wider audience in first-class quality. We are convinced that this change will benefit all our viewers and partners.”

Laurence Robinet, chief broadcast officer of Your Family Entertainment, said: “RiC TV’s move to a new frequency marks a significant milestone in our mission to make entertaining and educational content more accessible for the whole family. We are proud to partner with ORS Group to make this important transition and look forward to furthering this journey that enables us to reach even more viewers’ hearts with RiC TV and our fun channel mascot RiC the Raven.”

Norbert Grill, technical managing director of the ORS Group, said: “The renewed partnership with YFE and the broadcasting of RiC are of great importance to us. The investment in the new frequency reflects our commitment to high quality content and services. We look forward to continuing to actively support RiC TV.”