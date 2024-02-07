News

YFE furthers international ambitions with two new deals

Stuart Thomson
YFE

Fix & Foxi (Source: YFE)

German kids programmer Your Family Entertainment (YFE) has furthered its international expansion ambitions with two new deals with MBC Group in the Middle East and DISH in Mexico.

MBC has secured the licence rights for the new animated series Shaq’s Garage, inspired by the life of basketball player Shaquille O’Neal. The agreement gives MBC exclusive first broadcast rights for TV and streaming services in the MENA region in both English and Arabic. The series was produced by Kartoon Studios in Hollywood/US, a strategic partner of YFE.

Separately, YFE has entered into a partnership with DISH, the leading satellite and pay TV provider in Mexico. YFE’s pay TV channel Fix&Foxi TV is now available in Spanish on the digital platform mvshub. The deal means that children and families in Mexico will have access to YFE’s range of entertainment and educational content, for the first time.

Bernd Wendeln, COO of Your Family Entertainment AG, said: “The expansion of our partnerships with leading players in the MENA region and Mexico illustrates our continued commitment and success in making first-class, child-friendly entertainment accessible worldwide. These steps further strengthen our position as a global provider of children’s and family entertainment. We also remain true to our mission of enriching families worldwide with high-quality, value-oriented content.”

Tags: DISH, MBC, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Your Family Entertainment

