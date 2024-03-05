Extreme E strikes multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery will bolster its coverage on Extreme E, the all-electric SUV off-road racing series, across its brands in a new multi-year agreement including European pay TV provider Eurosport, as well as streaming destinations – discovery+ and Max.

The tournament will continue to air in over 50 territories which is the series’ most expansive broadcasting partnership.

Extreme E’s range of programming includes live races, highlights shows and on-demand content will feature on the Eurosport, delivered in local languages by motorsport experts.

discovery+ will show Extreme E in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK and Ireland. Whilst, Max will initially launch in 24 European countries that currently offer HBO Max, integrating Eurosport content and replacing discovery+ or the Eurosport App from Spring.

The sustainable motorsport series is made up of ten races taking place in remote locations. The first two races of the electric series got underway in February, races will commence again on July 13.

Ali Russell, managing director of Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with one of the world’s most recognised sports broadcasters, Eurosport. Their global reach has allowed us to highlight key climate issues at our race locations alongside the exciting racing action. This new multi-year deal will cement our ability to showcase our unique gender-equal talented driver line-ups within our teams, as well as green technology and our sustainability efforts to an engaged audience. As we sit in Eurosport’s sustainable motorsport portfolio, we can also continue the effort in promoting green mobility, which is the future.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We’re pleased to renew our long-term partnership with Extreme E to further strengthen our varied multi-market motorsport offer which continues to connect millions of fans with the most exhilarating two and four-wheeled racing series. The depth and breadth of our channels and platforms in Europe makes us the perfect broadcast partner. In addition, by capitalising on our storytelling ability, we will accelerate our mission to shine a light on environmental issues and drive our joint undertaking with Extreme E to demonstrate the power of sport in inspiring a sustainable future.”