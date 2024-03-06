TVMonaco taps SES for HD channel launch and distribution

Monaco’s state-owned public broadcaster, TVMonaco, has inked a multi-year agreement with satellite operator SES to launch and distribute its new HD channel.

TVMonaco’s range of content includes news, sports, talk shows, documentaries and other programming. The new HD channel is designed to be a global broadcast platform with news and information promoting tourism and innovations in Monaco as well as to showcase Monégasque culture, according to SES.

The company said it will distribute TVMonaco’s channel to millions of homes across Europe from SES’s prime TV neighbourhood at 19.2 degrees East as well as to Middle East and North Africa from MonacoSat-1 at 52 degrees East.

“With its hybrid network and prime satellite locations, SES is the ideal partner to help us deliver the best of Monaco’s economy, culture and lifestyle to viewers across Europe, Middle East and North Africa and eventually to the rest of the world,” said Nathalie Biancolli, CEO of TVMonaco.

“As a new customer, TVMonaco is tapping into our long history of helping public broadcasters expand into international markets to grow their foreign audience and bolster their home country’s profile on the global stage,” said Norbert Hölzle, global head of media at SES. “Soon viewers in Europe, Middle East and North Africa will have access to the latest news and information about Monaco as a place to do business, visit on holiday or learn about its unique culture.”