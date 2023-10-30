Mediapro boss Jaume Roures leaves after 30 years

Mediapro Group’s managing partner Jaume Roures has been forced to step down from the management of the Spanish broadcasting company after 30 years, at the request of its majority shareholder which Mediapro’s Board of Directors approved.

The Board also confirmed that Tatxo Benet, who was already co-directing the group as a managing partner, will continue in his current roles as president and CEO of the group. Along with the entire management including Juan Ruiz de Gauna, general director; Eva Abans, financial director; Josep Ensesa, Legal Officer; José Luis Rubio, director of Broadcast and Media Services; Laura Fernandez Espeso, director of The Mediapro Studio; Carmen Fernandez Tallón, director of Innovation; and Carme Anglada, communication director.

Roures has been at the Spanish media company with Benet since it was founded in 1994, that today comprises over 7,000 staff in 30 countries. Roures and Benet have been behind the company’s partnership with major sport entities worldwide such as FIFA, UEFA, Olympic Games, Pan American Games, European Games, FIBA, LaLiga, and more. The pair also produced award-winning films and series at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys, European Film Awards, and the Baftas.

Benet said, “GRUP MEDIAPRO has become a great company, a resilient company that has always known how to overcome any new challenge. The entire management team and the 7,000 people in the group will continue to do so with the same efficiency, effectiveness, and dedication. The management team and its CEO are fully aligned with the group’s shareholder partners, Southwind and WPP, with whom we wholeheartedly share the company’s future vision. In this regard, there has not only been no disagreement about the future model, but there has also been no change in the foundational project or the values the group represents. And there won’t be any changes as long as this management team is here, because it’s this team that has implemented them for thirty years, and because our shareholders share our project and values, which were key when evaluating their investment in MEDIAPRO. No one has changed them, and no one wants to change them.”

Speaking on Jaume’s departure, Benet added, “the void that Jaume leaves in the group is immense, and from a personal standpoint, I will deeply miss these wonderful decades of working together, side by side, during which we collaborated to build GRUP MEDIAPRO and make it what it is. But this wouldn’t have been possible without the people in the group, the best professionals in their respective areas. In this sense, Grup Mediapro will continue to be in very good hands. The inspiration and legacy that Jaume leaves behind are an irreplaceable part of GRUP MEDIAPRO’s DNA and will always be present in this company’s work, reminding us that people come first, that we should never give up on our ideas and dreams, and that working as Jaume did, we will continue to achieve everything we pursue, no matter how challenging it seems, without fear being an obstacle to what talent and effort set as our goal.”