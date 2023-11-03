TNT Sports taps Cosm to deliver immersive live sports experience

WBD and BT-owned sports broadcaster TNT Sports has tapped technology and media entertainment company Cosm to produce and host select live premium sports programming from across TNT Sports’ footprint in immersive 8K+ at its forthcoming venues, including the NBA and NHL.

The partnership will kick off in 2024 which marks the first time a broadcast rights holder will present live sports content in “shared reality”, according to Cosm. The tech and media provider said the immersive experience bridges the virtual and physical worlds through Cosm’s pioneered technology and 87-foot diameter LED domes.

Cosm venues will host a number of premium events throughout the TNT Sports calendar, including select NBA on TNT regular season and playoff games, TNT’s coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and select US Men’s and Women’s National Soccer Team matches.

“This partnership is transformative, not just for Cosm but for the live sports and entertainment industry at large,” said Jeb Terry, CEO and president at Cosm. “We are thrilled to team with TNT Sports to bring award-winning live coverage of the NBA, NHL, and U.S. National Soccer Teams to fans in a new way — by giving them the best seats in the house, every time. Cosm enables the best of at-home and in-venue, delivering the ultimate fan experience. It is a privilege to work with great partners like TNT Sports who also share an innovative spirit and commitment to the fan experience.”

“We have always been at the leading edge of creating experiences, centered on innovation, that truly elevate how sports fans are able to engage with our premium content in exciting ways,” said Raphael Poplock, SVP of acquisitions, business development and partnerships at TNT Sports. “Partnering with Cosm further advances that mission, offering a level of immersion within our thrilling NBA, NHL and U.S Soccer action like never before. We look forward to collaborating and bringing the possibilities of shared reality within sports to life next year.”