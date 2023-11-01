UK’s DTG releases latest version of D-Book

UK industry research and technology organization the Digital Television Group (DTG) has released D-Book 12.8 – the latest update to the technical specification for all digital terrestrial television products and services in the UK market.

D-Book 12.7 continued enhancements following the closure of the UK’s only Single Frequency Network, COM7.

With the latest HbbTV specification recently published by industry standards body ETSI, the DTG said that the D-Book 12.8 aligns the interactive application functionality requirements and adds HbbTV test suite guidance for manufacturers.

The new D-Book includes updates in RF chapters to complete edits due to the recent 700MHz clearance programme to free up spectrum for mobile, as well as clarifying a target for testing RF Echoes. Additionally, unused AFD modes are now no longer listed in chapters 3 and 24.

The DTG said its technical experts, in partnership with industry and DTG working groups, produce the D-Book each year as the definitive list of specifications for UK digital TV which supports the consumer electronics sector by ensuring device interoperability, underpinning the success of platforms Freeview Play, Freesat, BT TV, Now, TalkTalk TV and YouView.

“Co-created with industry and universally deployed, the D-Book draws upon the highest quality research, evidence and technical knowledge from industry to enrich lives and drive economic growth. It provides the unique foundation of common technology to every TV household that is critical to ensuring the UK digital television can continue to reach its full potential,” said DTG CEO Richard Lindsay-Davies.

“I continue to be delighted to innovate with industry to deliver long-term growth, centred around an egalitarian vision that digital television is for all by all. Open, available, affordable, safe and of course with an unparalleled level of technical integrity, the D-Book is the pinnacle of open, horizontal market collaboration.”