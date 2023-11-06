Mega Max Media strikes new deals for ducktv

Mega Max Media has struck series of new carriage agreements for its toddler channel, ducktv, spanning both new and existing territories.

The company’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel has made its debut on Samsung TV Plus in Australia and New Zealand.

Mega Max Media said that this launch marked a significant expansion of the longstanding partnership between it and the world’s leading smart TV manufacturer, and leader in the FAST market. These launches mark the 10th and 11th markets in which ducktv is now available through Samsung TV Plus.

In Spain, meanwhile, ducktv’s presence has grown through a FAST distribution agreement with TVUP Streaming Media, extending its reach via the latter’s Tivify service.

In Mongolia ducktv has meanwhile launched through a strategic distribution partnership with Unitel for its streaming and pay TV services – Univision (IPTV), Look TV (OTT) and DDish TV (DTH) platforms.

In Portugal, meanwhile, ducktv has joined MEO, Altice’s Portuguese operator, as part of the Ukrainian package offered by the 1+1 Media Group.

Iza Piotrowska, the Director of Affiliate Sales and Business Development at Mega Max Media, said: “In an era where content providers face increasing challenges amidst rapidly evolving consumer preferences and viewing behaviours, we believe that owning full content rights is paramount. This enables us to craft and execute innovative content distribution strategies that unlock new avenues for monetization, all while aligning with the latest distribution methods and technological advancements. We are thrilled with these new partnerships that allow engaging, family-friendly content to reach an even broader audience worldwide.”