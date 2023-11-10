Sony Pictures Television gives Comiskey oversight of German-speaking area

Sony Pictures Television has given Holly Comiskey, SVP Distribution & Networks, an expanded role that will see her now also overseeing TV distribution and home entertainment across German-speaking Europe (Germany, Switzerland and Austria), in addition to the UK and Ireland.

Comiskey joined Sony Pictures Television in 2019 as SVP, Distribution and Networks, and Country Manager for the UK and Ireland. She previously held roles in distribution at both Universal Pictures and Disney, and prior to joining SPT led movie acquisitions for Sky Cinema.

Mark Young, EVP, Distribution & Networks, EMEA, Sony Pictures Television, said: “This appointment reiterates our commitment to our business across GSA, and reaffirms the region’s key importance as a leading TV Distribution and Home Entertainment market.

We have numerous incredibly significant relationships with key partners across GSA and I have no doubt that Holly will use her great experience managing a large and complex territory and a big team as we look to further develop and grow our business-lines across [the German-speaking area].”

Comiskey said: “I’m delighted to embrace this opportunity to work with our fantastic Munich-based team and all of our valued partners in this important and dynamic market, and look forward to jointly bringing even more great entertainment content to audiences in the region.”