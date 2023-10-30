X rolls out two-tier subscription plans from up to $16 per month

X Premium and Premium+ paid subscription packages went live on Friday October 27.

The social media platform’s Premium offering is priced $11 per month in the US and £11 per month in the UK, with Premium+ available for $16 per month in the US.

Elon Musk had announced plans to launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions last week.

The premium plans’ features include the edit post tool that gives users one hour window to make a limited number of changes to published posts, longer posts of up to 25,000 characters, longer video uploads of up to three hours and 8GB file size, prioritised rankings in replies, text formatting to bold and italicise text, bookmark folders, custom app icons and custom navigation. In addition, Top Articles – a shortcut to the most-shared articles in a user’s network, the reader option for longer threads, undo post tool, colour themes, SMS two-factor authentication, encrypted direct messages, NFT profile pictures and create a community feature.

Among other features available only to Premium and Premium+ tiers are Blue checkmark, Ads Revenue Sharing, Creator Subscriptions for users to monetise their posts and reduced ads, reply to verified-only posts, Hide checkmark, ID Verification by providing a government-issued ID to protect user’s account against impersonation, access to Media Studio to manage uploaded images and videos as well as access to X Pro to view multiple configurable timelines simultaneously.

X rolled outs its Basic offering alongside the two tier premium plan, starting from $3 per month in the US, which do not include premium features

The former Twitter app also launched Verified Organizations, a service for businesses, governments and nonprofits on X that comes with a gold or grey checkmark, affiliate badges, premium support, impersonation defense and more features for organisations.