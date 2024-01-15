KPN acquires fibre network in Drenthe

Dutch telco KPN has struck a deal with the fibre network Coöperatie Glasvezel Noord (CGN) to take over the local cooperative’s network.

The deal comes after the cooperative’s member council unanimously agreed the sale. The network consists of approximately 3,700 addresses and is located in the north of Drenthe, covering the municipalities of Assen, Noordenveld and Tynaarlo.

KPN said that the CGN network is and would remain an open network, accessible to various telecom and service providers. The telco said the change in ownership would have no impact on consumers and companies that are members of the cooperative. Current subscriptions for telephone, internet and TV services would continue as normal.

KPN will start offering services on the network later this year. The parties have not disclosed financial details.

Director of CGN Alie Hut said: “ Since 2013, volunteers from the cooperative have worked extremely hard to get the network built. The takeover by KPN is now a logical next step, which ensures that our members can also enjoy fast internet in the future. Our goal has thus been achieved. With its knowledge and expertise, KPN is uniquely positioned to properly manage and maintain the fiber optic network in the future. We are therefore happy to transfer it.”

Joost Steltenpool, director of KPN’s network, said: “KPN is rapidly modernizing its existing copper networks by replacing them with fibre optic networks. This allows it to provide its customers with super-fast internet and keep the Netherlands ahead digitally. Where possible we do this with others. The merger with CGN is a wonderful expansion of our fibre optic network.”