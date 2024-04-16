Ofcom extends access guidance to VOD and subscription services

UK media regulator Ofcom has upgraded its Access Services Code to improve the accessibility of TV and on-demand programmes for audiences.

Access services include subtitles, signing and audio description. They help people with access needs, including blind and d/Deaf people and those with sight and hearing loss, to understand and enjoy TV and on-demand programmes.

The changes, which follow a consultation, will see best practices guidelines extended to include video-on-demand providers such as ITV X and Channel 4, and subscription services like Now and Amazon Prime Video.

Ofcom is also strengthening guidance with additional advice for broadcasters on serving people with cognitive and neurodevelopmental conditions; key outcomes for audiences in relation to subtitling, audio-description and signing; customisation options and choice for viewers; and alternative means of making programmes accessible (for example, improving dialogue audibility for people with hearing loss).