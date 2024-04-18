Plex claims FAST and AVOD pole position on crossing milestone

FAST and AVOD platform Plex says it now offers 1,112 free-to-stream live TV channels featuring movies, series, news, and other content.

The company says crossing the 1,000 channels milestone means it is the industry’s most widely available ad-supported video-on-demand and live TV streaming service, with offerings in more than 180 countries.

More than 800 free FAST channels are streamed in the US, with others in international markets, including Canada, the UK, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and Germany.

Plex’s free live TV channels feature a range of movies, sports, game shows, news, and classic TV shows, and 76 Spanish-language channels are available in the US.

“Our aim for Live TV on Plex is to have something for ALL of our users’ television tastes all over the world. While this ever-growing library of free-to-stream entertainment drives Plex toward this goal of offering any entertainment a consumer may want, we are also diligently focused on providing advertisers with unparalleled reach and the transparency that should come with it,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex.