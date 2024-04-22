ARTE.tv rolls-out on Roku platform in UK, Germany and France

European streaming service, ARTE.tv, has rolled-out its dedicated ARTE app on the Roku TV platform in the UK, Germany and France.

European streaming service, ARTE.tv, has rolled-out its dedicated ARTE app on the Roku TV platform in the UK, Germany and France.

ARTE’s over 100 hours of programming will be extended to Roku users across the selected European markets.

According to the content provider, the channel is known for its premium creative programming. The streamer houses documentaries, European films, series, news, magazine shows, concerts and performance art formats. Arte’s titles include Charité, Five Years, Mothers Anonymous, Portugal – The Carnation Revolution, Heavy Metal Kingdom, Putin, NATO, and Europe and Beethoven’s Symphony No 9.

Arte said 85% of its content is produced in Europe; with programming available in English, Spanish, French, German, Polish and Italian. ARTE productions also reached 2 billion views on digital platforms in 2023, said the streamer.

“At Roku, we want to offer our customers a wide variety of entertainment across genres and formats, in all the languages they speak,” said Bernhard Gloeggler, director of content distribution at Roku Germany. “ARTE is a welcome addition to the growing number of streaming services on Roku, with its high-quality programming that touches on all aspects of European culture.”

“As millions of users move to streaming, our partnership with Roku is key to ensuring that wider audiences in Germany, France, and the UK are able to discover and enjoy ARTE’s exceptional catalogue,” said Marysabelle Cote, managing director at ARTE. “With the launch of ARTE on Roku, we invite new audiences to explore our rich cultural content offer.”