Roku unveils Pro Series TVs model and launches new feature enhancements

Streaming operator and smart TV manufacturer Roku has unveiled the new Roku Pro Series TVs.

Roku Pro Series TVs includes a 4K QLED display, mini-LED, local dimming, enhanced audio technology for a wide cinematic sound, and a new modern design “that rests flat against the wall,” the company said.

The launch comes off the back of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, with the Roku Pro Series designed to deliver an improved streaming experience. The new TVs are available in three sizes, 55”, 65”, and 75”, for up to USD $1,500.

In addition, Roku is to launch a new set of features called Roku Smart Picture to the Roku TV program in spring 2024.

Roku introduced a range of new features to its platform in the US towards the end of 2023. This included a favouriting toll and highlights feature to its sports tier, as well as further enhancements to the Live TV Channel Guide, The What to Watch, and its music experience.

According to the company, Roku Smart Picture identifies what type of content is on a screen via artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data from content partners to automatically adjust the picture for an enhanced viewing experience.

“Roku Pro Series’ picture and audio quality, polished design, unique features, and ease-of-use bring the market leadership and innovation that Roku is known for to a TV made for streaming,” said Chris Larson, vice president, retail strategy, Roku. “As we hit 10 years of the Roku TV program, we believe this new line of TVs will set a new standard for an elevated streaming experience.”