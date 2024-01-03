Zeasn hires Roku alum Mike Duin

OTT and smart TV solutions provider Zeasn has hired ex-Roku exec Mike Duin as VP of global marketing and communications, effective immediately.

As part of his role, Duin will also join the company’s global strategy committee.

His appointment follows Zeasn’s acquisition of sister companies Foxxum, a smart TV solutions provider, and FAST streaming service rlaxx TV in August 2023. As part of merge, Zeasn’s turnkey smart TV solution Whale OS 3 and Foxxum OS 4 operating systems will be merged into the new Whale OS 4.

At Roku Duin mostly recently served as director of communications where he was responsible for leading international communications for the TV platform. Prior to Roku, the exec also held stints at tech companies Belkin and Cisco.

Commenting on Duin’s appointment, Jason He, CEO of Zeasn said: “Mike brings invaluable expertise in scaling and profiling tech companies globally. After merging Zeasn and Foxxum, we have a bright future ahead of us, where we combine the best of both worlds in Whale OS 4. This is the latest version of our TV OS, which makes it even easier for consumers to find and watch great entertainment. The time is right for us to build awareness and preference with consumers.”

Duin added, “As streaming is becoming the dominant form of TV distribution, many tech companies compete to become the platform of choice for consumers. Zeasn is uniquely positioned, with global presence and 90+ million TVs powered by its easy-to-use Smart TV OS. It is an amazing opportunity for me to shape and deliver the Zeasn story to partners, advertisers, and consumers globally,”