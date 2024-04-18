TV3 taps Redge Technologies for migration to AWS Cloud

Baltic media outfit TV3 Group has tapped technology provider Redge Technologies, to transition it from on-premises servers to AWS Cloud.

TV3 is the leading media group operating across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, providing a range of of free and subscription-based television offerings, radio channels, AVOD and SVOD video platforms, and other services.

It provides the most extensive SVOD platform in the Baltic region, Go3, with over 500,000 subscribers, which since 2019 has been powered by Redge Media technology.

TV3 has tapped Redge Technologies to migrate its infrastructure from on-premises servers situated in Riga to AWS, following the guidelines of the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP).

Employing AWS practices and technical resources, Redge said the transition was swift and seamless, with minimal downtime.

In collaboration with AWS Partner Chaos Gears, Redge Technologies established a hybrid environment, transferring the primary application to the cloud. This encompassed deploying monitoring, CI/CD processes, and security measures.

Redge said that effective communication between migrated components and remaining on-premises infrastructure elements was ensured, with plans for migration in subsequent steps or retention based on their specific requirements.

Redge Technology said that the migration resulted in improved scalability to support a growing user base, better service stability and flexibility, and enhanced security thanks to entrusting responsibility to the service provider.