Botswana streaming initiative taps Mangomolo technology

UPICtv, the OTT commercial wing of Botswana government-owned Botswana Fibre Networks (BOFINET) has tapped streaming tech specialist Mangomolo to provide technology for The Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport & Culture (MYSC) of Botswana to accelerate the delivery of OTT video across the country.

Mangomolo’s OTT video management platform is enabling MYSC to deliver its NOW! Online Channel across multiple.

NOW! enables viewers across Botswana to enjoy linear and on demand content. Viewers receive personalised recommendations and can share their favourite content with their friends via social media platforms like WhatsApp, X and Facebook. The project was developed and delivered in collaboration with local partner, Plastique as well as regional partner Broadsmart, which acted as the project management lead.

NOW! is a youth-focused channel established by MYSC to promote and showcase local talent in the areas of youth, gender sport and culture development. It is also focused on supporting the growth of the Botswana Film and Television industry. NOW!’s OTT video service will support MYSC in rolling out a variety of content to users, including docu-series, music shows, entertainment and kids’ programmes.

“The rapid growth of smart devices across Africa is creating opportunities for broadcasters to deliver their content wherever their viewers want to consume it. Our work with NOW! is enabling more viewers across Botswana to access local video content and benefit from flexible and personalised experiences. We’re making it as simple as possible to consume content and grow audiences. With NOW! we’re matching world-leading OTT video solutions with local content to create innovative viewing experiences,” said Wissam Sabbagh, Founder and CEO at Mangomolo.

“Working on the NOW! platform together with Plastique, Mangomolo and Broadsmart has been a game changing initiative for local streaming in Botswana. The team quickly understood our objectives and have been our guide on our digital journey. They made it simple and efficient to develop and deploy new services that are easy to manage in the backend and simple for viewers to navigate on the frontend. Mangomolo really delivers comprehensive solutions with true end-to-end support. Ultimately, this will benefit viewers and the TV and film industry of Botswana. NOW! gives our creative community a way to reach the largest possible audience across the country,” said Ramphal Kgabanyane, UPICtv manager.