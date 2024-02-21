OTT tech outfit Mangomolo hires European sales chief

OTT video platform provider Mangomolo, in what it described as a strategic move to further strengthen its presence in Europe and accelerate its partner programme, has hired David Cívico as VP of sales, Europe.

Cívico previously held positions at organisations including du and Cellnex. Mangomolo said his appointment will play a pivotal role in driving its expansion initiatives and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships across the continent.

Mangomolo said it is expanding its team to take advantage of what it has identified as opportunities across key markets around the world. The company has recently bolstered its workforce by 13%, adding developers and customer support executives to its ranks.

The company’s OTT platform is used by clients including Dubai Media Incorporated and South African Broadcasting Corporation.

“Our internal expansion supports the growth in global demand for our services. We’re enabling more broadcasters, system integrators and niche creators to capture new revenue and grow their audiences. Partners appreciate our unique approach to front-end and back-end development with bespoke solutions that drive results. It’s our commitment to our platform, processes and people that drives partnerships and global growth. Our partners’ success is our success, and we’re very proud of that,” said Wissam Sabbagh, CEO at Mangomolo.

“At Mangomolo, we believe in simplifying the path to OTT success for businesses of all sizes, across diverse global markets. Our continued investment in talent and resources reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and support to our customers and partners worldwide,” said John Tarakdjian, managing director at Mangomolo.