DAZN to distribute Rally.TV globally in eight-year tie-up

Sports streaming leader DAZN has inked an eight-year agreement with motorsport rallying series the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) to distribute its dedicated OTT platform Rally.TV across global markets.

Rally TV will launch on the DAZN platform across global markets and a selection of content will be included as part of DAZN’s global freemium offering in more than 200 territories, excluding Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, China, Hong Kong, Japan and the UK.

The platform delivers live and on-demand content on the sport, as well as operating a 24/7 channel. More than 30 weekends of live rallying per year, including every round of the WRC, FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX) and FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) is showcased on Rally TV.

The OTT platform’s live offering is complemented by archive programming which will feature key moments across the championship’s history, along with highlights, documentaries, and behind the scenes access and analysis.

Rally.TV joins DAZN’s offerings such as the NFL Game Pass, PGA Tour Pass and FIBA’s Courtside 1891 as a standalone add-on channel within the platform or as part of an upgraded DAZN subscription.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN’s scalable and best in class technology is ideally suited to creating destinations for sports fans, with our ability to reach millions of users across 200 plus territories, while creating bespoke and localised experiences in core markets. This multi-year partnership with Rally.TV will create a global home for their exciting and compelling competitions, helping rally fans better access the sport they are so passionate about, while creating new engagement opportunities for WRC to access potential fans. This is the latest in a series of long-term channel deals that sees DAZN innovating and enhancing the way rights holders can increase exposure and develop their sport commercially and digitally.”

“Teaming up with DAZN as a distribution partner offers us the ability to significantly increase the reach of our Rally.TV platform,” said WRC promoter managing director Jona Siebel. “As Rally.TV enters its second year now is the time to take the next step in building the reach of Rally.TV and this relationship with DAZN will assist us in achieving that.”