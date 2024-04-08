DAZN to broadcast free Stuttgart Open matches in Germany

DAZN DACH has extended its deal with women tennis competition the Stuttgart Open (Porsche Tennis Grand Prix) with the streaming sports leader to live broadcast a selection matches for free to viewers in Germany.

Starting from April 15, DAZN will broadcast live a majority of the matches from the main round onwards, including all games from the quarter-finals onwards as part of its free-to-air coverage.

A selection of matches of the German tennis tournament will be available for free to viewers on FAST channels DAZN Rise and DAZN Heldinnen, DAZN app as well as the DAZN Tennis YouTube channel. Free coverage will also be extended he linear TV channels DAZN 1, DAZN 2 and channel DF1 .

Top players to feature in this year’s tennis competition, includes world number one and last year’s winner Iga Swiatek as well as Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka, US Open winner Coco Gauff, and German two-time Stuttgart winner Angelique Kerbe.

“DAZN and Porsche have had a long-standing partnership, especially in the tennis sector. Together we produced, among other things, the documentary series ‘ Pathbreaking’, which provides an exciting insight into the young German hopes of the Porsche Junior Team and the Porsche Talent Team. With the free live broadcast of the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart, we are now taking the first step in an expanded cooperation with Porsche,” said Haruka Gruber, Senior Vice President Media at DAZN DACH.