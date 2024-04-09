DAZN strikes exclusive Masters deal across MENA

DAZN has nabbed the exclusive broadcasting rights to the Masters 2024 season, the leading golf tournament, for the Middle East and North Africa.

The 2024 season where golf’s top players will play for the Green Jacket and cash prize at the world-famous Augusta National Golf Club will be available to viewers in the MENA region via DAZN’s PGA Tour Pass, recently launched in the region and Southeast Asia.

The streamer will deliver two feeds covering the Masters – the Main World and Featured Group feeds. The coverage will also include the Masters Par 3 Contest where players compete with their families acting as caddies, as part of the Masters build-up.

DAZN’s PGA Tour Pass is available as a standalone subscription across MENA and Southeast Asia. The streamer also recently launched a PGA Tour FAST Channel across global markets, excluding the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, and China.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN is absolutely committed to building the ultimate destination for sports fans. Adding the Masters to the PGA TOUR Pass in MENA is just one example of where we are increasing premium content and the value of what we deliver to our customers. The Masters is one of the most iconic competitions in world sport, so to be able to use DAZN’s technology and reach to deliver all the action across four days of thrilling golf right across this region to super-serve golf fans and reach new ones, is a fantastic opportunity for DAZN and the competition.

He added, “DAZN will continue to look for partnerships where we can build compelling offerings for both rights holders and consumers, using our market position and platform capabilities to create a sports entertainment proposition – all in one place – that caters for the differing ways fans want to access the sports they love.”