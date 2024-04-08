Amazon Prime Video extends exclusive WNBA streaming deal

Amazon Prime Video has secured an extended global multi-year rights deal with the US Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Under the renewed agreement, Prime Video will continue to be the exclusive national streaming partner of 21 WNBA games each season, including the Championship Game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Prime Video has exclusive global streaming rights to its schedule of 20 WNBA regular season games and the Championship Game of the Commissioner’s Cup. The multi-market deal excludes China, Japan, the UK, Italy, Spain, Finland, and Germany.

Prime Video first partnered with the WNBA in 2021, gaining the streaming rights to 16 WNBA games per season and later upped its coverage to 17 games in 2022.

According to the streaming giant, the 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup attracted the largest audience for a WNBA game ever for Prime Video, nearly double the viewers the year prior.

“We’re thrilled to continue bringing exclusive national coverage of the WNBA and highlighting these exceptional athletes to Prime members,” said Charlie Neiman, head of sports partnerships, Prime Video. “Following a successful 2023 season, we’re looking forward to reaching even more milestones with the WNBA and furthering our commitment to women’s sports.”

“We are incredibly pleased that Prime Video is making a meaningful and continued commitment to the WNBA and will once again provide a great platform to showcase the world-class athletes of our league across the regular season and particularly with its streaming of the Championship Game of the new, streamlined Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase,” said WNBA chief growth officer Colie Edison.