NBA teams up with Roku to debut dedicated FAST channel

US top-tier basketball franchise National Basketball Association (NBA) is joining forces with streaming operator Roku to debut its first-ever NBA channel in the US, featuring re-airs of tournament games and other NBA content on The Roku Channel.

The newly launched NBA Zone will provide access to the NBA FAST channel, showcasing classic games, highlights, recaps, documentaries, original series, studio shows, and interviews.

The NBA Zone will be available exclusively for a limited time in the Sports experience via through the Live TV Channel Guide or via The Roku Channel App, according to streaming platform.

Roku will also be exclusively distributing live over 40 games of the minor league, NBA G League, on a national basis during the 2024-2025 NBA G League season.

As part of this launch, the NBA App will be integrated within the NBA Zone, offering the latest league news, behind-the-scenes stories, and game clips. The NBA League Pass, the sport’s body live out-of-market game subscription service, will also be available to purchase within the offering.

“Bringing the NBA and the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. together in one package is not only good for the fans—it’s also great for advertisers looking to tap into the power of marketing in sports,” said Kristina Shepard, VP, global advertising sales and partnerships at Roku.

“Roku offers the kind of sports streaming experience that no other platform has—everything is tailored to the fan, whether they’re a die-hard fanatic or just getting into the local team,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports, Roku. “This strategic league partnership brings us a giant step further in our mission to make sports programming both easy to find and engaging to watch. We’re giving our users floor seats to an always-on experience, and we’re proud to be doing it in close collaboration with the NBA.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Roku with the NBA’s first FAST Channel and other NBA content and functionality that will serve as an enticement and on-ramp to live NBA games,” said Greg Beaton, nba senior vice president of content partnerships. “This partnership supports our goal of reaching NBA fans with our content in innovative ways.”