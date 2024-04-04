FIFA kicks off UK bids for 2026 and 2030 World Cup rights

Global leading football body, FIFA, has opened tenders for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26 and FIFA World Cup 2030 in the UK.

The 2026 World Cup is taking place in Canada, Mexico, and the US from June 11 to July 19, across 16 cities. The 23rd edition of the event will include a record 48 teams as well as 104 matches and double the number of knock-out stage matches.

Whilst Morocco, Portugal, and Spain are set to host the World Cup 2030, with the opening three matches taking place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

When all bids are made FIFA will select the entity, or entities, best fit to secure the required transmission and programming commitments of the football organisation, achieving its objective to reach the widest possible audience and to provide a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

UK pubcasters ITV and the BBC secured the rights to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with spilt coverage across both platforms. The pair also broadcast divided coverage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup most recently.

In January FIFA launched two new invitations to tender for the Netherlands and the other in Belgium and Luxembourg, for the broadcasting rights to the World Cup 2026/30. It also recently rolled out invitations to tender for media rights to both football tournaments in France, Andorra and French overseas territories and for the 2026 event in Sub-Saharan Africa the central Asian republics of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The UK bid submission deadline is GMT 10.00am on Monday April 29 2024.