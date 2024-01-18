FIFA opens World Cup tenders in Benelux

FIFA has launched two new invitations to tender for the Netherlands and the other in Belgium and Luxembourg, for the sale of media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26 and the FIFA World Cup 2030.

As with previous tender processes, the latest two will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, in the Netherlands, and Belgium and Luxembourg, that are best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments with a view to achieving its objective to reach the widest possible audience and to provide a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

The bid submission deadline for both tenders is 10:00 CET on Tuesday, 20 February.

FIFA last week opened invitations to tender for media rights to the two events in France, Andorra and French overseas territories and for the 2026 event in the central Asian republics of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The 2026 tournament, the 23rd edition of the competition to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico, will feature an expanded line-up of 48 teams, playing in 16 cities in the three host countries, and will span a record 104 matches.

FIFA has said that the expansion of the tournament will offer a greater chance for teams from all regions to qualify. Whereas previously the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has had only four or five qualification spots, the 2026 event will see at least eight AFC nations participate, with one additional AFC team potentially qualifying though the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

There will also be more European teams present. UEFA will have three additional direct slots, taking its total allocation from 13 to 16 teams.

The location of the 2030 tournament is set to be decided by the FIFA Congress later in 2024.