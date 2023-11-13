FIFA+ adds Serie C to football offering

FIFA+ has scored the international rights to Italian football’s third tier Serie C as part of a new agreement with Italian sports agency Comintech.

Under the deal, the OTT platform will show the Serie C NOW, Coppa Italia Serie C, and Supercoppa Serie C. In the initial phase a selection of the 30 games per matchday will be available for international viewers on FIFA+, increasing to include all games as the league heads towards its conclusion.

Comintech,owns the international media rights for Lega Pro competitions. FIFA said the Lega Pro’s recent domestic rights partnership with Sky Italia paved the way for this international expansion.

Organised by the Lega Italiana Calcio Professionistico, the league is structured into three groups, each comprising 20 teams, representing northern, central, and southern Italy, respectively. The winners of each group are promoted to Serie B, while second to 10th-placed teams, along with the winners of Coppa Italia Serie C, progress to the play-offs which decide the fourth promoted team. While, the Supercoppa is a three-way tournament between the winners of the three groups, who meet each other once.

Romy Gai, FIFA chief business officer said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Serie C NOW to the FIFA+ platform and continuing to bring a global audience to brilliant football from around the world. Serie C harbours some of the best storylines in Italian football, and is a showcase of the exciting talent across the country. Now, fans around the world can keep track of the action for free on FIFA+.”

Chairman of Lega Pro, Matteo Marani said: “With the agreement between Comintech and FIFA+, many of Serie C NOW’s Italian fans abroad will be able to keep connected to their origins, rediscover their sense of belonging, and watch the matches of their favourite team that they have always followed. This agreement highlights the international fame of our Lega Pro. We’re happy for supporters and for this new possibility which will broaden the visibility of the brand of the Serie C clubs and their partners.”

The Serie C NOW matches debuted on FIFA+ on Saturday November 11, with live broadcast accessible worldwide, excluding Italy.