FIFA+ becomes streaming home to OFC competitions

FIFA’s standalone streaming service, FIFA+, will be the exclusive global streaming home for all for all Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) competitions.

In the two-year deal, FIFA+ will live stream all matches from the OFC Women’s Champions League, OFC Men’s Nations Cup, OFC U-19/ U-16 Men’s Championship, OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League, OFC Men’s Champions League, OFC U-16 Women’s Championship, OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup and the OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup.

In addition, the football streaming service will also air Oceania’s qualifying games for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The partnership comes with FIFA+ already the global streaming home for all New Zealand football content.

The Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Oceania Qualifiers already kicked off this month, with coverage on FIFA+. The OFC Women’s Champions League will get underway on FIFA+ on March 15.

FIFA+ debuted on the market in 2022, with coverage of over 29,000 men’s matches and over 11,000 women’s matches. The football body’s streamer has since recently live-streamed Serie C competitions and CAF qualifying matches for the upcoming World Cup.

“The partnership is testament to FIFA’s commitment to supporting leagues, teams, and nations from every corner of the planet. By offering a global viewing platform, FIFA+ helps reinforce the development of football, in this case ensuring that the passion and talent of Oceania football is recognised on the world stage,” said the company.

FIFA+ Oceania football coverage will be available for live and for free on the FIFA+ app via tablets, phones, desktops, Smart TVs, and FAST channels. The FIFA+ app is available on Samsung TV, LG, VIDAA, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Whilst, the FIFA+ FAST channel is available on Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA Channels, The Roku Channel, and Rakuten TV.