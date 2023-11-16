FIFA+ to air CAF qualifiers

FIFA+ is to show the CAF qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup from November 15.

All CAF qualifiers will be live streamed on the football-skewed streaming service through to November 21.

Nine African teams are guaranteed to compete at the World Cup, another will participate in the FIFA Play-off Tournament which will host 48 teams for the first time ever.

FIFA+ will stream all Matchday 1 African qualifiers with English commentary globally, with excluding the MENA region, select markets in sub-Saharan Africa, India and Portugal. Sub-Saharan African countries such as Benin, Burundi, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Uganda and Zimbabwe will have access to CAF games on FIFA+.

The football body’s OTT platform will also showcase highlights of all matches worldwide.

FIFA+ recently live streamed the African Football League final between Moroccan side Wydad AC and South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns. The streamer announced it will also air the CONMEBOL qualifier between Bolivia and Peru.