Romanian telecom provider Digi has included SkyShowtime, as well as linear channels SkyShowtime 1 and 2, to its digitalTV offering.

Digi will make the the Comcast and Paramount joint European streamer available to all current digital TV subscribers in Romania at no additional charge for a limited time until July 15.

The partnership marks the first of its kind for SkyShowtime in the Central and Eastern European region.

Following the end of the promotional period, Digi customers will be able to subscribe to SkyShowtime as part of new bundled offers that is set to be announced in the coming months, says the telco.

SkyShowtime’s is home to the latest theatrical releases from Paramount and Universal, along with exclusive and original series. Among the roster of titles are Cocaine Bear, Fast X, Oppenheimer, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Smile, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Special Ops: Lioness, HALO, Star Trek: Discovery, Ted, and Tulsa King, Frasier and The Office.

SkyShowtime CEO, Monty Sarhan said: “From the start, SkyShowtime has been focused on building partnerships with leading television providers in our markets. And now, less than one year after launching in Romania, we are extremely proud to enter this new partnership with Digi, expanding SkyShowtime’s reach and availability to over two million customers.”

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, our goal remains the same – to bring extensive and unrivalled content to our customers. For Digi, providing a quality service means investment in cutting-edge technology, and key partnerships such as the one with SkyShowtime will help us deliver an enhanced entertainment experience. We are happy to announce the agreement to broadcast SkyShowtime channels in the Romanian market, by pursuing our mission to reach millions of homes with a variety of compelling programmes”, said Serghei Bulgac, CEO of Digi Communications N.V.

Hristina Georgieva, Chief Business Officer for SkyShowtime, said: “This is our first partnership in Central and Eastern Europe, and we couldn’t be more proud to launch with Digi and their leading platform. We’re pleased to bolster Digi’s offering with SkyShowtime’s portfolio of premium entertainment at a great price, and to provide further choice to even more members in Romania.”