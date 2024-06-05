The French Open pulls record audience numbers for WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) coverage of the first week of The French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, has pulled record audiences on its streaming platforms and linear networks.

According the media and entertainment powerhouse, its programming of the French Open has delivered its highest tournament television audience on its linear networks in eight years.

Viewership on Eurosport’s linear television channels has jumped by +45% year-on-year with WBD’s total streaming audience, including discovery+, increasing by more 26% compared to 2023. The increase is boosted WBD by the European roll-out of its flagship streamer Max.

Several markets have reported double digit growth in streaming after eight days of coverage including the UK up by 96%, Germany up by 59%, the Netherlands up by 31%, Norway up by 23% and Italy up 21%.

WBD digital channels also saw an increase in engagement, visits to local language Eurosport.com pages rose by 16% and views for free video online video views climbed by 18%.

The French Open debuted on Max last month, with the streamer currently available in 20 countries across Europe, including including Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The competition will be shown across Europe every day on Max, discovery+ and Eurosport. The women’s and men’s singles finals expected to take place Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June respectively.