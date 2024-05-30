WBD renews Wimbledon rights in 11 European markets

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has renewed its exclusive rights to the The Championships, Wimbledon in Europe with the leading tennis tournament to feature on Eurosport and Max in 11 markets.

The extended agreement which will run 2027 was reached with IMG, The All England Lawn Tennis Club’s exclusive media rights representative.

Wimbledon will be shown exclusively on Eurosport in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden, with full streaming coverage on Max.

According to the media and entertainment giant, Eurosport will be the exclusive home of every Grand Slam tournament in those 11 territories and with Max will be the only place to watch every match from the Australian Open, The French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

The French Open made its debut on Max across select markets in Europe on May 20, it came off the heels of the European roll-out of the streamer during this month.

WBD’s programming of Wimbledon begins with the qualifying rounds from June 24 for Eurosport viewers in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden. The tennis competition will be live-streamed on Max in select markets in Europe.

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Our live tennis portfolio encompasses the biggest events in the sport and we have an established reputation for continuing to scale ground-breaking Grand Slam coverage to ever-increasing audiences across Europe. We’re pleased to extend our highly successful partnership with the All England Club beyond a decade which enables us to continue investing in our broadcast production to constantly innovate and find new and even more immersive ways to engage tennis fans with our live coverage and content offer.

“After already engaging record audiences for our exclusive Australian Open coverage this year, an incredible summer of tennis is now underway as we continue to connect fans with every player from every match at Roland-Garros, and with Wimbledon, the US Open and the Olympic Games still to come as part of a monumental year for the sport,” he added.