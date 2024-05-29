ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent draws 7.1 million views

ITV’s entertainment format Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) is currently averaging 7.1 million views including repeats for its latest season, with the launch episode consolidating up to 8 million views.

According to ITV, its entertainment shows have reached 85% of the population, representing over 54 million viewers. The formats have generated 166 million streams on its AVOD service ITVX, a 10% increase from last year.

BGT, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Masked Singer and The 1% Club have all exceeded 5 million viewers.

BGT has reached more than 55 million viewers and 143 of its episodes have exceeded 10 million viewers across the years.

The show which has been running for nearly two decades is in ITV’s top five overnight audiences and for the past six series it has been streamed 88 million times, says ITV.

Britain’s Got Talent series 17 is currently airing on ITV, it is produced by Fremantle label Made by Thames.