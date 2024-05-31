Sky Sports & ITV sign Carabao Cup and EFL Championship deal

In a new deal with Sky Sports, UK broadcaster ITV will deliver free-to-air coverage of select games from the top level football competitions Carabao Cup and Championship.

Starting from the January 2025, ITV will jointly broadcast a select number of matches also available on Sky Sports. The PSB will screen at least nine Carabao Cup matches in total for each full season. The deal includes one tie from each of the first four rounds, one additional tie from either the third or fourth round, two quarter-final ties, one semi-final tie and the final game.

In addition, ITV will simulcast 10 matches from the EFL Championship each full season, and five matches in the second half of the 2024/25 season, with the option to flex their selection to matches from League One or League Two.

As part of its five-year deal with the EFL, Sky Sports is set to air over 1,000 matches live each season. The agreement runs from season 2024/25 through to the 2028/29 season. The pay TV operator will also extend its coverage of the EFL competitions across Sky Sports+ which comprises multiple live streams, a new dedicated channel and revamped Sky Sports mobile app.

Niall Sloane, ITV director of Sport said: “This deal brings viewers free to air coverage of top level knockout football over the coming years, as well as standout matches from the EFL, adding regular live matches to our highlights shows.”

Trevor Birch, chief executive officer of the EFL said: “We want the EFL to be accessible to as many audiences as possible, and this extra offering, with no additional subscription required, only enhances our reputation.”

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: “This momentous upcoming season of over 1,000 matches from the EFL on Sky Sports+ shows our huge ambition and increased dedication to the EFL and its supporters. Working with a free-to-air broadcaster isn’t new for us and many of our partners, as we endeavour to help grow and broaden audiences for sports.