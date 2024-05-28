ITV taps AI outfit SAS for personalised advertising

UK public service broadcaster ITV is using an API-driven first-party ad server developed by data and AI company, SAS, to deliver personalised advertising via its AVOD service ITVX.

Intelligent advertising solution, SAS 360 Match, provides highly targeted, real-time ad decisioning in on-demand and live simulcast delivery.

According to SAS, via its solution ITV can confidently forecast its digital audience and ad inventory across scheduled programming and on-demand content. It can take control of its ad monetisation strategy with intelligent advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD).

The broadcaster can deliver contextually relevant ad content based on deep analytics about viewers’ content preferences. It can also build an AdTech stack with embedded advertising intelligence to take control of monetisation and the digital advertising ecosystem.

ITV’s self-serve programmatic platform Planet V that provides advertisers with a range of campaign booking options based on show content and audience data, leverages SAS 360 Match solution for the ad delivery and campaign management.

Alex Maison, head of digital ad platforms, ITV, said: “The flexibility of SAS 360 Match allows us to develop things at our own pace,” adds Maison. “We define our own development queue – we’re not waiting for a third party. We’re able to build most of the things we need to get to market ourselves.”

Roderick Crawford, senior VP for SAS Northern Europe, said: “SAS has been working with ITV for more than 10 years and it’s been great to see the collaboration develop to the point where our customer intelligence software now helps deliver personalised ads to the 40million registered users of its content hub, ITVX. We know ITV has ambitious plans to become a leader in UK streaming and grow digital revenue significantly, and we’re delighted to be supporting them on this journey.”