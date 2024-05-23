ITV outlines Euro 2024 broadcasting plans

UK free-to-air broadcaster ITV has outlined its broadcasting plans for its UEFA men’s Euro 2024 championship including a dedicated Euros 24/7 Channel on AVOD service ITVX.

UK television coverage of the tournament will kick off on ITV1 & ITVX on June 14, with opening match between hosts Germany and Scotland exclusively available on the broadcaster.

ITV will also show England’s final Group game against Slovenia and will have picks one, two and three of the Round of 16 as well as first pick of the Semi-finals.

It is also set to air the highly anticipated Group B match between Spain and previous winners Italy.

From early June, a Euros 24/7 Channel on ITVX will feature archive matches, documentaries focusing on previous tournaments, highlights from Euro ’96, and new on demand content building up to the year’s event.

Exclusive mini-highlights shows of every tournament match will also be available after the live broadcasts on ITVX.

The PSB will have the first three picks from knockout rounds, along with the fifth and seventh picks from the Round of 16 ties, the second and fourth Quarter-final picks and first pick of the Semi-finals.

All ITV Euro 24 games will be shown on ITV1, ITVX, Scottish networks STV and STV Player. ITV and BBC will deliver split free-to-air coverage of the tournament, with the final to air on both broadcasters.

ITV’s line up of Euro 2024 presenters includes Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness and Eni Aluko, among more.

Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport, said: “This is a unique tournament in a fantastic setting and we have put together a multi-talented, high-profile team to offer viewers and fans cutting insight and compelling entertainment from what promises to be a festival of the game. ITV and ITVX’s live coverage, highlights shows, online and social media content, will capture all the action and all the talking points, so fans and viewers can immerse themselves in the tournament.”