Denmark’s Norlys to offer SkyShowtime in streaming bundle

Danish service provider Norlys will include Comcast and Paramount Global’s joint streamer, SkyShowtime, in its TV streaming offering for its customers.

Norlys customers can add SkyShowtime as one of their preferred streaming services within its VælgSelv packages. Subscribers can customise their package by selecting from a variety of streaming services and channels, says the telco.

For customers with fixed packages, SkyShowtime can be added as an additional service for 89 DKK per month.

VælgSelv packages can cover up to five streaming services, including Max and Viaplay.

SkyShowtime is home to blockbuster films, exclusive series, and local original productions. Among its slate of titles are, A Gentleman in Moscow, Apples Never Fall, Bargain, Codename: Annika, Halo, Knuckles, Mayor of Kingstown, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Oppenheimer, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Star Trek: Discovery, The Family Stallone, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Trolls Band Together and Veronika.