Parks Associates: Prime Video has the lowest SVOD churn rate at 8%

Amazon Prime Video has the lowest churn rate amongst streamers, reveals market research firm Parks Associates.

Parks Associates’ Streaming Video Tracker report currently tracks churn data for 89 total services, of which 85 are SVOD services.

The report found streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has the lowest churn rate at 8%, while Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service discovery+ has the highest churn rate at nearly at 43%.

“Churn is part of the standard business model, but companies are working hard to minimize it and keep consumers engaged longer,” said Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates. “Amazon Prime Video has held the lowest churn rate for the last two years because it is included with Prime; however, Netflix continues to creep closer and reduce churn by adding more tiers of service and syndicated content.”

“Streaming services are navigating a mature market where retention and referrals, as well as partnerships and brand loyalty are critical,” Sorensen added.