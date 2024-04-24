DAZN signs content deal with OnlyFans for fight night events

DAZN is partnering with subscription social platform OnlyFans for a series of the sports streamer’s fight nights over the next 12 months.

Per the one-year deal, OnlyFans will be title sponsor and exclusive content creator platform for DAZN fight night events.

Boxing fans can subscribe to DAZN’s OnlyFans to watch post-fight action. DAZN will use its page on OnlyFans as its dedicated online fan club for multiple boxing events throughout the year, showcasing custom content from fighters as they compete.

The partnership kicked off following the Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fight on April 20. DAZN said individual fighters starring in DAZN’s fight night programming will also join OnlyFans.

As part of the partnership, DAZN and OnlyFans will also co-produce the exclusive new show for OFTV – All Access.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with OnlyFans as a new partner,” said Pete Oliver, CEO Growth Markets and Global Head of Boxing at DAZN. “With over 150 fight nights a year, DAZN is the global home of boxing and with OnlyFans expansion into sports, and fight sports in particular, it is the perfect platform to partner with in order to push our fighters and content worldwide.”

More than 200 combat sports athletes have launched on OnlyFans in the last two years across UFC, multiple boxing weight classes, Bellator, BKFC, Muay Thai and Wrestling, along with international sports stars such as UFC’s Stipe Miocic and Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, says OnlyFans. Last year, the platform also announced a partnership with the Professional Fighters League.

Keily Blair, CEO of OnlyFans, said: “OnlyFans has changed how athletes engage with their fans in the digital era. With so many combat sports athletes sharing exclusive content on OnlyFans, we have become the go-to platform for creators and fans of boxing, MMA and more.

“This flagship partnership between two global entertainment platforms, DAZN and OnlyFans, will level up the fan experience by offering exclusive content from events and access to behind-the-scenes insights from the athletes competing, as well as continuing to provide compelling monetisation options for fighters.”