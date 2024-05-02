TrillerTV adds Strike Fight Xtreme to MMA offering

The new UK MMA championship Strike Fight Xtreme (SFX) will show on combat sport streamer TrillerTV+.

TrillerTV+ subscribers will have access to the MMA tournament from May 11.

SFX events will showcase various fighting styles such as Muay Thai, Kung Fu, Taekwondo, and Karate, according to the streamer.

The competition features seasoned martial arts champions and rising stars, over 200 titles among all fighters, and a unique Red vs Blue team challenge.

The fan engagement platform Sport Buffer will also offer an immersive viewing experience via TrillerTV+, with fans able vote on the “Fight of the Night” award, as well as access to controlling elements of the broadcast including camera angles and who to interview first.

SFX joins TrillerTV’s extenstive combat sports portfolio, including the Bare Knuckle Fight Championship and Game Changer Wrestling.

“We’ve delivered events for UFC, Sky Sports, TNT and now we are bringing fight fans a truly unique experience that’s bursting with energy and excitement. We are proud to collaborate with TrillerTV and Sport BUFF to deliver an unparalleled, interactive strike fighting experience to audiences worldwide,” said SFX Director Andy Cleeves, the former World, European and British kickboxing champion. “With our unique raised Oval and a sold-out 1000-seater arena, we are ready to showcase the best of the best in strike fighting.”

“Strike Fight Xtreme: Origins is something any fight fan dreams about – a heavy emphasis on striking, and a true battle of the martial arts styles,” said Michael Weber, COO of TrillerTV. “Combined with Sport Buff’s award-winning technology, this event is perfect for the TrillerTV+ platform and our drive to push the boundaries of sport and innovation.”

Benn Achilleas, CEO of Sport Buff, said, “We are excited to partner with SFX and TrillerTV to deliver an unprecedented interactive fighting event to fans worldwide. With our cutting-edge technology and proven operational delivery, we will enhance viewer engagement and create new on-screen interactivity with fighters, co-commentators and sponsors, providing a truly immersive experience for the audience.”