TrillerTV acquires rights to World Series Futsal

Sports streaming brand TrillerTV, formerly known as FITE, has gained the streaming rights to international football tournament World Series Futsal (WSF).

TrillerTV will stream the league’s monthly All Star matches exclusively, live and on demand to global markets.

The platform will first showcase the two All-Star matches for free on February 1, then as part of the TrillerTV+ subscription, customers will have access to regular monthly matches from February 25 through to November.

WSF includes teams from Europe, South America, Australia and more, previously featuring the likes of Pele, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

The competition joins Triller TV’s portfolio of football rights including Liga Portugal Betclic, the AFC Asian Cup, and the AFC Champions League.

“Futsal is the most exciting ball sport on the planet,” said Michael Weber, co-founder and COO of TrillerTV. “Guaranteed goals, non-stop action, and a breeding ground for football legends. We’re thrilled to showcase WSF’s best.”

Michael Schiavello, WSF executive producer, said, “TrillerTV opens up new horizons for our league, introducing the world to Futsal’s magic. Imagine football distilled to its purest essence, then amplified to the max. That’s World Series Futsal – a kaleidoscope of elite talent weaving magic on the court. We can’t wait to share the journey on TrillerTV, from February’s kick-off in Melbourne to the November championship games.”