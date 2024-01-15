TrillerTV scores rights to AFC Asian Cup in UK & Ireland

Sports streaming platform TrillerTV, formerly known as FITE, has struck the media rights for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in the UK and Ireland.

All 51 games of the AFC Asian Cup and on-demand highlights will be live-streamed on the streaming service, available to customers via the TrillerTV+ subscription.

The Asian football tournament commenced on January 12, with the final to take place on February 10. TrillerTV said games will be presented in a Euro style group stage and knock-out stage format.

The competition features Premier League players — Mitoma Kaoru, Endo Wataru Tomiyasu Takehiro, Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan. Other football stars playing in the AFC Asian Cup include Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae, PSG’s Lee Kang-in and Real Sociedad’s Kubo Takefusa.

“Witness Asia’s world-renowned players and international star coaches competing for the most prestigious title in Asian football,” said Adam Bigwood, at TrillerTV. “Our exclusive rights deal for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 reinforces our dedication to bringing top-tier sports & entertainment content to our passionate audience.”

The deal for rights to the AFC Asian Cup was handled by sports marketing agency AFG on behalf of Triller TV. The streaming platform houses a wide range of combat sport, along with football, basketball and motorsports. It currently holds rights to Liga Portugal and AFC Champions League. Speaking to DTVE, TrillerTV’s COO Mike Weber also revealed sumo wrestling and a new arm-wrestling competition will roll out on the platform in the first quarter of this year.