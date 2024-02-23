FITE by Triller 24/7 launches on The Roku Channel in Canada

Combat sports-focused streamer, TrillerTV, has launched FAST channel FITE by Triller 24/7 on The Roku Channel in Canada.

The ad-supported channel will feature of a range of combat sports and entertainment programming. The company said content will include boxing, pro wrestling, MMA and more.

FITE by Triller 24/7 is already available on The Roku Channel in the US, launching in 2022.

TrillerTV said the launch will introduce new viewers to its growing SVOD service TrillerTV+ and its PPV platform.

The Roku Channel users can access The Roku Channel FITE by Triller 24/7 through its dedicated Live TV Guide via the Roku platform’s Live TV Zone from the home screen menu. The Roku Channel is accessible for free on Roku TVs and devices.

“Canada has always been a top three global market for TrillerTV and FITE’s blockbuster PPV and subscription services,” said Louis Lewow, TrillerTV’s vice president of distribution. “Now with The Roku Channel, our free FAST channel will bring amazing combat sports content from our partners to a new audience.”

TrillerTV’s sports programming include Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, Fight2Win, SlapFight Championship, Shamrock FC, Bareknuckle Boxing Championship, AFC Asian Cup, Eredivisie, South American cup qualifiers, Liga Portugal and the AFC Champions League.