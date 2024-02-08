RTVE launches La1 in UHD with national coverage on DTT

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has started broadcasting flagship channel La 1 in Ultra High Definition (UHD) on the digital-terrestrial platform across the country, with a coverage of over 99% of the population.

The move has led the broadcaster to lay claim to be the world’s first broadcaster to transmit its main TV channel in Ultra High Definition on DTT covering its entire national territory.

The free-to-air channel will be transmitted in 4K with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and AC4 audio providing an immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience.

Viewers will need a TV set or a DTT decoder compatible with DVB-T and HEVC/H.265 video.

RTVE highlighted the fact that La 1 in UHD is broadcast in DVB-T, in accordance with the current Spanish DTT technical plan. It said alll TV sets sold from 2017 onwards are compatible with its UHD DTT broadcasts.

The broadcaster said its UHD offering was tangible proof that DTT is able evolve and continue as the main platform for linear TV content in Spain. It said DTT was the only currently available way for it= to fulfill its legal obligation to serve the widest audience, providing the highest-possible geographical and social coverage while contributing to the development of the Information Society by participating in the technological progress of Spain.

After completing the migration process from standard definition to HD on DTT in Spain on February 14, RTVE said the next challenge for DTT would be migration of HD broadcasts to UHD. It said that close to 80% of TV consumption in Spain comes from DTT.

RTVE began UHD on DTT trials on November 20 2022, transmitting Qatar’s FIFA World Cup. Since then, its trials have featured events such as 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup and 2023 Athletics World Championships. It said these test broadcasts had allowed it to gain enough experience to kick off the start of regular UHD broadcasts on DTT.